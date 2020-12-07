Canadian National (CNI) Achieves Record November Grain Shipment

Canadian National Railway Company CNI achieved its new record in November by moving over 3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Canadian grain for second month in a row. Canadian National moved in more than 3.12 MMT of Canadian grains in its previous month. This is followed by an all-time record of 3.27 MMT moved in October. Notably, November is the company’s ninth straight month of record grain movement.

Containerized grain is also setting records by moving 400,000 metric tonnes directly from western Canada. Owing to the upbeat grain movement, the company’s Grain and Fertilizers segment is likely to perform well in fourth-quarter 2020. In the September-end quarter, revenues in the Grain and Fertilizers segment increased 10%.

Upbeat grain movement is also benefitting another Canadian railroad operator, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP. Evidently, Canadian Pacific transported 2.96 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products in November, up 8%.

