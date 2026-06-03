Canadian National Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in May

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in May 2026. The company has transported more than 2.96 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada. This outpaced the previous record of 2.54 million metric tonnes witnessed in May 2025, marking a new high for grain shipments on the network.

The uptick performance reflects robust export demand, abundant grain supplies and efficient network operations. CNI continued to handle elevated grain volumes through key Canadian export corridors while maintaining supply chain fluidity and meeting customer requirements.

CNI’s focus on offering steady, persistent services to support the agricultural supply chain should help farmers across Western Canada as they gear up to enter the growing season. CNI remains focused on maintaining supply chain balance while trying to meet ongoing demand and position itself for the upcoming crop year.

The aforesaid data reflects CNI’s constant efforts to meet increased seasonal demand during peak grain shipping periods, given the encouraging onset of the year. The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 7% on a year-over-year basis. During first-quarter 2026, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 10% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider International Seaways INSW and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.