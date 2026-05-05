Canadian National Achieves Robust Grain Performance Record in April

Canadian National Railway (CNI) set a new record for grain movement in April 2026. The company has transported 3.20 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada in April 2026, marking its eighth month of solid performance for this crop year, with seven months being new monthly records.

Consistent export demand, grain availability and Canadian National’s efficient operations across both export corridors and within Canada and the United States are allowing the railroad company to achieve its notable volume pace.

CNI’s focus on steady, persistent services to support the agricultural supply chain should help farmers across Western Canada as they gear up to enter the seeding season. The company remains focused on maintaining supply chain balance while trying to meet ongoing demand and position itself for the upcoming crop year.

The aforesaid data reflects CNI’s constant efforts to meet increased seasonal demand during peak grain shipping periods, given the encouraging onset of the year. The achievement reflects CNI’s strong execution capabilities and its ongoing commitment to keeping Canadian grain flowing efficiently to global markets during the critical harvest season. The company’s ability to exceed past performance despite supply-chain complexities underscores its focus on service reliability, asset utilization and collaboration with customers. This record movement demonstrates CNI’s operational readiness and its role in supporting Canada’s agricultural economy, a key driver of export growth.

Canadian National has been well served by its Grain & Fertilizers segment. During 2025, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 7% on a year-over-year basis. During first-quarter 2026, freight revenues in grain and fertilizers rose 10% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) and ZTO Express (ZTO). Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hertz Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 72.20% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining two quarters), delivering an average beat of 174.47%. Shares of Hertz Global have lost 6.1% in the past six months.

ZTO has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.15% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO Express’ full-year earnings has been revised upward by 6.1% in the past 60 days. Shares of ZTO Express have gained 32.2% in the past six months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.