InMed Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotech developing cannabinoid-based products, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Vancouver, Canada-based company plans to raise $10 million by offering 2.4 million shares at $4.13, above the last close of its shares on the OTCQX (IMLFF) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (IN). The company is also offering warrants to purchase 2.4 million shares of common stock at an assumed exercise price of $4.13. At the proposed price, InMed Pharmaceuticals would command a market value of $32 million. Because the company is offering warrants and its market cap is below $50 million, InMed is no longer eligible for tracking and will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



InMed Pharmaceuticals is developing an API using a synthetic cannabinoid named cannabinol, or CBN, and plans to develop its two products INM-755 for rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and INM-088 for glaucoma. INM-755 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in The Netherlands.



InMed Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INM. Roth Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Canadian nano-cap biotech InMed Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $10 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.