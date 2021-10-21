US Markets

Canadian musician wins Chopin Piano Competition

Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
Kacper Pempel
Canadian musician Bruce Xiaoyu Liu won the top prize at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw on Thursday.

The decision came after several hours of deliberations by a 17-person international jury. The winner receives a 40,000 euro ($46,620) prize and gold medal.

The second prize ex aequo went to Alexander Gadjiev and Kyohei Sorita, while Martin Garcia Garcia came in third.

The competition, named after the famed Polish composer Frederic Chopin, started in 1927. It is held every five years.

Its 18th edition was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8580 euros)

