Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital rejects takeover offer
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO on Monday rejected a takeover bid from a buyer it did not name, saying the offer undervalued the mortgage lender.
The Toronto-based company did not disclose the offer price, but said it exceeded C$28.60 per share. Its board, however, had decided against the bid after consultation with financial and legal advisers, Home Capital said.
Shares of Home Capital were up nearly 4% at C$29.54 on Monday. As of last close, they had fallen 27% this year.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N extended a lifeline to Home Capital in 2017, buying a 20% stake and offering a C$2 billion credit line after the company's investors withdrew more than 90% of funds from its high-interest savings accounts.
