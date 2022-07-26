US Markets
TECK

Canadian miner Teck CEO Don Lindsay to step down

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Don Lindsay would step down by end-September after spending 17 years with the Canadian miner.

July 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Don Lindsay would step down by end-September after spending 17 years with the Canadian miner.

Jonathan Price will replace Lindsay as CEO, and Harry Conger will become president and chief operating officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular