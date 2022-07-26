Canadian miner Teck CEO Don Lindsay to step down

July 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer and President Don Lindsay would step down by end-September after spending 17 years with the Canadian miner.

Jonathan Price will replace Lindsay as CEO, and Harry Conger will become president and chief operating officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

