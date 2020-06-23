World Markets

Canadian miner Banro agrees sale of Namoya mine in Congo

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

Canadian miner Banro Corporation has agreed to sell its Namoya Mining gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo to a consortium of investors including Baiyin International Investment Ltd and Shomka Resources Limited, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Banro Corporation has agreed to sell its Namoya Mining gold mine in Democratic Republic of Congo to a consortium of investors including Baiyin International Investment Ltd and Shomka Resources Limited, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Banro will receive a perpetual royalty for all production from the Namoya property in eastern Congo, it said. The deal is subject to final approval from Congo's government.

Banro told Reuters in February it was looking to sell Namoya at a significant discount, after repeated attacks by militia forced the company to suspend operations at several mine sites.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular