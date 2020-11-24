Vision Marine Technologies, a Canadian manufacturer of electric powerboats and outboard powertrain systems, raised $24 million by offering 2.4 million shares at $10, the high end of the range of $8 to $10. The company offered 0.2 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, Vision Marine raised 20% more in proceeds than expected.



Vision Marine Technologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VMAR. ThinkEquity acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Canadian micro-cap Vision Marine prices upsized US IPO at $10 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

