InMed Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 developing cannabinoid-based products, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $12 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently is listed on the TSX under the symbol IN and on the OTCQX under the symbol IMLFF.



InMed Pharmaceuticals is developing an API using a synthetic cannabinoid named cannabinol, or CBN, and plans to develop its two products INM-755 for rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and INM-088 for glaucoma. INM-755 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in The Netherlands.



The Vancouver, Canada-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INM. Roth Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Canadian micro-cap cannabinoid biotech InMed Pharmaceuticals files for a $12 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.