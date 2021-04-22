Canadian Markets Remains Weak As Energy, Materials Shares Drift Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which drifted lower after a flat start Thursday morning, continues to languish in negative territory about an hour past noon, weighed down by losses in energy and materials shares.

Energy stocks are down following the slide in crude oil prices amid concerns about energy demand due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Asia.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 44.07 points or 0.23% at 19,099.18, after falling to a low of 19,044.10 earlier in the session.

PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) are down 1.4 to 2%.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported first-quarter net loss of C$36.11 million or C$2.70 per share, wider than last year's loss of C$5.28 million or C$0.38 per share. The stock is down 4.7%.

In the materials section, Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) is down more than 6%. Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) are down 2.5 to 4%.

Consumer staples shares Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Saputo (SAP.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) are declining 1 to 1.3%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) shares are up 3.2% after the company announced that it posted first-quarter net income of C$602 million or C$4.50 per share, up from C$409 million or C$2.98 per share last year.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed prices of new homes in Canada advanced by 1.1% from the previous month in March, following one of the largest monthly increases on record in February and slightly below market expectations of a 1.4% rise. Year-on-year, new house prices jumped 7.9%, the steepest increase since May of 2007.

