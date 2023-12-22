Canadian Markets Might Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Early cues from Canadian stocks show a slightly up trend on Friday. In the Asian session, Gold climbed to its highest level in nearly three weeks. Oil is targeting another weekly gain.

The PCE Index, which indicates U.S. inflation, was down 0.1 percent in November, for the first since 2020. Analysts were looking for an increase of 0.1 percent. The index was unchanged in October.

The S&P/TSX Comps Index finished slightly up 164.92 points or 0.80 percent at 20,765. The Gold futures climbed to their highest level in nearly three weeks. Oil is targeting another weekly gain.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Personal Income and Spending might be of interest to investors today. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are broadly higher.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product or GDP is expected to rise 0.2 percent. In the prior month, GDP was up 0.1 percent.

The Royal Bank of Canada announced the acquisition of HSBC's domestic in a C$13.5 billion dollar deal. The deal is part of establishing a global banking hub in Vancouver that will support more than 1000 jobs. The hub is expected to create 440 new jobs in British Columbia.

On the corporate front, Marathon Gold said it intends to file special meeting materials today in connection with the proposed combination with Calibre Mining.

The MediPharm Labs shared an update on the Board of Directors and long-term incentive program.

On the U.S. economic front, the Investor Movement Index for August will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was at 8.34.

Asian shares finished mostly higher on Tuesday, while European shares are trading down.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.