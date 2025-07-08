Canadian Markets Might Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - Trade tariff uncertainties could push Canadian markets lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, gold, silver, and crude oil futures are all declining

TSX Composite Index finished Monday at 27,020.28, down 15.88 points or 0.06 percent.

The Conference Board of Canada expects that tighter immigration and a slower population growth might result in wage increase in the coming years. However, such a situation might have a dampening effect on housing and rental markets.

European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is gaining 2.63 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 62.41 points or 0.26 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 13.38 points or 0.15 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 46.88 points or 0.39 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.082 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly up on Tuesday. In the Asian trading session, the dollar fell while gold was steady. Oil traded lower after a decision by OPEC+ to restore more idled capacity.

On the U.S. economic front, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Consumer Credit Data for May will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $11.5 billion, while it was up $17.9 billion last month.

Four-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The six-week and 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

