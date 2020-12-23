Canadian Markets Firmly Up In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday, led by gains in energy, consumer discretionary and materials sections.

Technology stocks are notably lower on profit taking. A few stocks from financial, healthcare and telecom sectors are up with notable gains.

Data showing a stronger than expected growth of the Canadian economy in the month of October is contributing to the firm trend in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 70.80 points or 0.4% at 17,623.26 about half an hour past noon.

Among the most actively traded stocks, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up nearly 7%, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is rising 5.7%, Air Canada (AC.TO) is gaining 5.5%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 4.2%, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is advancing 4% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 3.3%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are also up sharply on strong volumes.

Magna International (MG.TO) is soaring more than 10%. LG Electronics and Magna International Inc. announced a joint venture to manufacture e-motors, inverters and on board chargers and, for certain automakers, related e-drive systems to support the growing global shift toward vehicle electrification.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) are down 3.2 to 4.3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy grew 0.4% over a month earlier in October 2020, after expanding by 0.8% in the previous month. It was the sixth consecutive expansion, but still activity remained around 4% below February's pre-pandemic level.

