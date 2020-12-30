Canadian Market Up Slightly Around Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is slightly up in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday, with investors largely refraining from making significant moves ahead of upcoming holidays.

While the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and the passage of a massive stimulus bill in the U.S. have raised hopes that global economic recovery will gain some momentum next year, the surge in coronavirus cases appear to be rendering the mood cautious.

Energy stocks are higher, tracking firm crude oil prices. Healthcare stocks have moved up, rebounding from recent sharp losses. Materials are the other notable gainers, while shares from information technology section are weak. Financial, industrial and consumer stocks are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 15.34 points or 0.07% at 17,558.77 a few minutes past noon.

Energy stocks ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are up 1.7 to 3%.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Fortuna Silver (FVI.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), gaining between 3 and 5%, are among the major gainers in the materials section.

Healthcare stocks Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are gaining nearly 4% and 2.5%, respectively. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up 1.8% and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) is up nearly 1%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) is up 0.7%. The company announced that the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products in Poland has granted an additional new indication for DEXAVEN solution for injection, 4 mg/ml, for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients who require oxygen therapy.

