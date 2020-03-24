Canadian Market Up Sharply On All-round Buying

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are high up in positive territory early noon Tuesday after a buoyant start as investors go on a buying spree on hopes the U.S. Senate will eventually agree on a massive near $2 trillion deal that would help limit the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 1,055.01 points, or 9.4%, at 12,283.00.

On Monday, the index ended down 623.32 points, or 5.26%, at 11,228.49, around 55 points off the day's low of 11,172.73.

Consumer discretionary and financial shares are the biggest gainers. The Capped Consumer Discretionary index has surged up nearly 11%, while the Financial index is up by about 10.5%.

Real estate stocks are rebounding after recent steep losses. Information technology, materials, energy, industrial and utilities shares are rallying as well. Several stocks from healthcare, consumer staples and telecommunications sections are also up with impressive gains.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is soaring 32% on strong volumes. Air Canada (AC.TO) is rising nearly 20%, while Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Semafo (SMF.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank and Enbridge (ENB.TO) are gaining 10 to 16%.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both expressed optimism a deal on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package would be reached today.

The Federal Reserve on Monday announced extensive new measures, including an unlimited expansion of its asset purchases to support the financial market. Higher crude oil and gold prices too aid sentiment.

