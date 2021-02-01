Canadian Market Up Sharply As Materials, Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up sharply in positive territory a little past noon on Monday, extending gains after a firm start.

A rally in global markets and silver's steep climb are contributing substantially to the surge.

Materials, information technology, consumer discretionary, industrial, consumer staples and energy stocks have moved up sharply.

Silver futures rose more than 8% to $29.100 an ounce, triggering hectic buying in the materials space.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 289.19 points or 1.67% at 17,626.21.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (FR.TO) is soaring nearly 25%. According to reports, Mexico's government is looking to seek over $500 million from First Majestic Silver Corp. in what it says are owed taxes for artificially keeping its silver prices low over the past decade.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) is up with a hefty gain of 17%, Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) is rising 14% and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) is gaining 11%. Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) are up 6 to 9%.

Among technology stocks, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is up 8% and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) is rising 6.5%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are up 2.5 to 5%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are gaining 2 to 6%.

Energy stocks Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are rising 4 to 6.5%.

In the industrials section, Cargojet (CJT.TO) is up 6.5%, Tfi International (TFII.TO) is rising 4.2% and New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) is gaining 4%. Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Cae Inc. (CAE.TO), Snc Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO) are gaining 3 to 3.7%.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada's data showed the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.4 in January of 2021, down sharply from 57.9 in December. The latest reading pointed to the seventh consecutive month of expansion in manufacturing activity although the pace of expansion was the softest since July.

