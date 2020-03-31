Canadian Market Up Sharply As Energy, Financial Shares Rally

(RTTNews) - After a somewhat mixed start, the Canadian stock market rose sharply Tuesday morning, led by strong gains in energy section. Healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary shares are moving up as well.

Despite lingering worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and the resultant economic recession that is setting in, stocks have moved higher this morning, with investors presumably betting on hopes the various stimulus measures announced so far and likely further monetary easing from global central banks and government will help limit the impact.

Positive economic data from China aided sentiment a bit. The market is also reacting positively to reports saying that the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 418.72 points, or 3.21%, at 13,457.22. On Monday, the index ended up 350.76 points, or 2.76%, after suffering a loss of over 5% on Friday.

The Capped Energy Index has soared 12.7%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is rising nearly 18%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is gaining 16%, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) are up 14 to 15%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are also up with big gains.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP.TO) is gaining nearly 6%. The company announced that it is going ahead with construction of its US$8-billion, 1,947-kilometer Keystone XL Pipeline project. The Alberta government will invest approximately US$1.1 billion as equity in the project, while the remaining US$6.9 billion is expected to be funded through a combination of a US$4.2-billion project level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Alberta government and a US$2.7-billion investment by TC Energy.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 4.2%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) tops the list of gainers, recording a sharp 15.5% surge. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 7% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is up 6.1%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Aphria (APHA.TO) are up 4.7% and 5%, respectively.

Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO), Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are also up sharply.

In the financial space, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are up 2 to 5%.

In the consumer discretionary section, The Stars Group (TSGI.TO) is soaring nearly 10%. Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) is gaining 7%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is up 5.5%, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Aritzia (ATZ.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are up 2.5 to 4.3%.

The Canadian economy advanced 0.1% over a month earlier in January 2020, slowing from a 0.3% expansion in December and matching market expectations.

Canada's Industrial Product Price Index declined 0.5% month-over-month in February of 2020, after dropping 0.3% in the prior month. Producer prices decreased 0.3% in February of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index in Canada fell 4.7% month-over-month in February of 2020, after a 2.2% drop in the prior month and worse than market expectations of a 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.