Canadian Market Up On Positive Economic Data; Telecom Stocks Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory around Wednesday noon after opening modestly higher, reacting to upbeat data on labor productivity, and on optimism about global economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 51.71 points or 0.31% at 16,696.70 a few minutes before noon. Earlier, the index touched a high of 16,725,68.

On the economic front, labor productivity in Canada increased by 9.8% in the month of August, after rising by an upwardly revised 4.5% a month earlier.

Telecom, consumer staples and utilities shares are among the most impressive gainers. Consumer discretionary and financial shares are also faring reasonably well, while energy and information technology stocks are down on profit taking. Materials shares are weak as well.

The Telecom Services Capped Index is rising 3.3%. Cogeco Inc. (CGC.TO) is up nearly 18% and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is up with a hefty gain of 11.1%. Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B.TO) shares are rising nearly 7%.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) has reportedly presented an offer to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cogeco. The aggregate all-cash consideration offered for all of the outstanding shares of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications, including those owned by Rogers, is approximately C$10.3 billion, or US$7.8 billion.

Rogers Communications has agreed with Altice USA to purchase all of the Canadian assets of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications for a net purchase price of approximately $4.9 billion. This deal is conditional upon completion of the Altice USA offer.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) is up 3.75%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO), Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO), Telus Corp (T.TO) and Quebecor (QBR.B.TO) are up 2 to 3%, while Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) is advancing 1.6%.

The Consumer Staples Index is up 2.6%, led by gains in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO), which is up more than 7% on strong results. The company reported a 44% increase in net profit in the first quarter at US$771.1 million or 70 cents per diluted share. It had posted a net profit of US$538.8 million or 48 cents per share a year earlier.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) is gaining 2.3% and Weston George (WN.TO) is up 2%. Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) are up 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Utilities Index is gaining nearly 2%. Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO) is up 4%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO), Emera Inc (EMA.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (AQN.TO) and Hydro One (H.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is up more than 5.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) is up 3.2% and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is gaining 2.7%, while Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is advancing 1.4%.

In the financial section, Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are up 1 to 1.5%, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are up with modest gains.

Among energy stocks, Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is declining more than 5%, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is down 4.7% and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is down 1.1%, on strong volumes.

In the materials section, Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

Technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is down more than 6%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) is declining by about 2%.

