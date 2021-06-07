Markets

Canadian Market Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - After hitting a new high at the start, the Canadian market slipped into the red Monday morning, and is turning in a subdued performance since then as investors look for direction.

Consumer discretionary, energy and industrial shares are weak. Materials shares are also mostly subdued. Healthcare stocks are up sharply. Real estate and information technology stocks are among the other notable gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 15.12 points or 0.08% at 20,044.31 about an hour past noon. The index, which hit a new high at 10,067.19 in opening trades, slid to a low of 19,994.55 subsequently.

The Capped Healthcare Index is climbing up 4.6%. Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL.TO) shares are soaring nearly 17%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 8.2%, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is rising nearly 7%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is up 6.25% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is up 5.7%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 3.6%.

Consumer discretionary stock Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) is declining nearly 6%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is down 2.5%, while Magna International (MG.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) are down 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

