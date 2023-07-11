Canadian Market Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade on Tuesday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

The Canadian central bank, which is scheduled to announce its rate decision tomorrow, is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points.

Energy and healthcare stocks are among the notable gainers. Shares from rest of the sectors are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 15.50 points or 0.08% at 19,837.95.

Energy stocks Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are up 8% and 3.5%, respectively. Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3%.

In the healthcare sector, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is rising 3.2%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are up 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) is surging nearly 4.5%. The company reported second quarter net income of C$30.4 million, or C$1.24 per share, compared to C$28.6 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year ago. Normalized adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to C$74.6 million. Revenue increased to C$305.22 million from C$162.52 million, last year.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are also up in positive territory with notable gains.

Quebecor (QBR.A.TO) is down more than 6.5%. Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.