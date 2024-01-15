News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

January 15, 2024 — 11:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Monday morning with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

With the U.S. market closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Canadian inflation data due later this week, the mood is quite cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened marginally down at 20,966.90 and dropped to 20,932.47 subsequently, has recovered lost ground and is up 25.22 points or 0.12% at 21,015.44.

Communications and energy stocks are finding some support, while materials and technology stocks are mostly subdued.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) is gaining more than 3.5%. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Filo Corp (FIL.TO) is down more than 5%. Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose by 1.2% from a month earlier to C$ 71.7 billion in November, matching the preliminary estimate, after seeing a 2.9% drop in October. On a yearly basis, total sales were down 0.8% in November.

Wholesale sales in Canada increased 0.9% (m-o-m) to C$82.5 billion in November, rebounding from a 0.5% decline in the previous month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada decreased to 143,723 units in November from 151,144 units in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.