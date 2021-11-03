Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian market recovered Wednesday morning, and is marginally up in afternoon trades, thanks to strong gains in the healthcare section.

Consumer discretionary, real estate and financial shares are finding some support, while shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood in the market is a bit cautious with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The Fed is expected to announce plans to begin gradually scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by mid-November or December. Investors are likely to pay closer attention to the language of the accompanying statement for clues about outlook for interest rates.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the post-meeting press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 8.75 points or 0.04% at 21,178.76. Earlier, the index dropped to a low of 21,160.47 after advancing to 21,225.60 in opening trades.

The Capped Healthcare Index is climbing nearly 3.5%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) both are gaining 4.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are up 2.8 to 4%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are rising 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) shares are up nearly 9% after the company reported third-quarter net income of $62.4 million, compared with net income of $25.11 million in the year-ago quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) reported net earnings of $36.5 million or $0.43 per share for the third quarter. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) has acquired Netherlands-based Driven by Values, an engineering and consulting firm. "In addition to expanding the company's presence in the Netherlands, the acquisiton will enhance the ability to support commercial and government cliends through application of innovative tools," said Pieter van der Zwet, Stantec's Regional Leader for Continental Europe. Stantec shares are hovering around Tuesday's closing price.

