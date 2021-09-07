Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up marginally in positive territory in lackluster trade on Tuesday with investors looking for direction.

Stocks are turning in a mixed performance. A few stocks from information technology and financial sectors are up with strong gains. Materials shares are weak.

Investors are looking ahead to Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hold interest rate at 0.25%.

The market looks ahead to the bank's outlook about the economy and future policy stance for directional clues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a new high at 20,897.57 earlier in the day, is up 11.11 points or 0.05% at 20,832.54 about a couple of hours past noon.

Information technology stock Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) is gaining 5.3%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is climbing 2.5%, while Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) are up 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the financial section, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), ONEX Corp (ONEX.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 0.5 to 1%.

