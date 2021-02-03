Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher, Canadian stocks retreated Wednesday morning, and are somewhat subdued in early afternoon trades with investors staying a bit cautious after two successive days of strong gains.

Optimism about a U.S. fiscal stimulus and reports that Canada has signed a deal to allow a foreign coronavirus vaccine to be manufactured domestically, are aiding sentiment.

Healthcare stocks, led by those from the cannabis section, are up sharply once again. The Capped Healthcare Index is up as much as 5.6%. With energy stocks surging higher again, the Energy Index has moved up more than 3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks are among the other notable gainers. Stocks from other sectors are largely turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 13.97 points or 0.08% at 17,888.46. Earlier, after advancing to 17,906.57 at the start, the index slid to a low of 17,822.24.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is gaining more than 14%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 7.8% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is rising 7%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) are up 3%, 3.25% and 2%, respectively, on strong volumes.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said it will not proceed with a proposed sale of a significant portion of its majority stake in CIBC FirstCaribbean to GNB Financial Group Limited as it did not receive approval from FirstCaribbean's regulators. The stock is up nearly 1%.

