Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up marginally in late morning trades on Thursday with investors largely making cautious moves as they await the crucial jobs data from the U.S. for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate move next week.

Shares from industrials, consumer, materials and healthcare sectors are among the notable gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 33.56 points or 0.17% at 20,006.78. The index, which opened at 20,045.16, dropped to 19,994.67 before climbing to 20,086.40.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) are up 2 to 3.4%.

Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Boyd Group (BYD.TO), Loblaw (L.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Goeasy (GSY.TO) are gaining 1.2 to 2%.

Among the losers, Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) is down more than 5%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) is lower by about 2.5%, while Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are down 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

