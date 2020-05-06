Canadian Market Up Marginally At Noon; Technology Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were swinging between gains and losses Wednesday morning as investors looked for direction. Activity was largely stock specific with corporate earnings news setting the trend.

The mood was cautious amid continued worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic although several countries have announced plans to relax lockdown restrictions and reopen some businesses in the coming days.

Information technology stocks were in demand. The Capped Information Technology Index moved up nearly 3.5%. Energy and materials shares were exhibiting weakness, and the respective Energy and Materials indices dropped down 2.62% and 1.37%, respectively.

Shares form other sectors exhibited a mixed trend. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 27.23 points, or 0.18%, at 14,839.79 at noon.

Blackberry (BB.TO) gained about 6.5%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) moved up 5.1% and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) rallied 5.8%. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) moved up 3.3 to 3.5%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) shares were lower by 2.5%. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of C$3.525 billion or C$2.31 per share, compared to net earnings of C$1.470 billion or C$0.93 per share in the prior year quarter. This year's first quarter results were impacted weakness in commodity prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+'s initial plan to increase production.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) reported a $2.32-billion first-quarter loss as it took a non-cash charge of $3.56 billion due to the plunge in oil prices. The loss amounted to $4.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $1.9 million or less than a penny per diluted share a year ago, the company said. The stock shed about 2.7%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) shares were gaining more than 2.5% after the company reported adjusted net earnings of US$21 million or 26 cents per share for the first three months of the year compared with an adjusted loss of US$2 million or two cents per share in the first quarter of last year.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) said it earned US$400 million in its first quarter, up from US$111 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The stock was down nearly 4% at noon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.