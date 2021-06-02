Canadian Market Up Marginally At Noon; Energy, Healthcare Stocks Move Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up marginally around noon on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy and healthcare shares.

Consumer discretionary shares are weak, while shares from all the other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood is cautious with investors looking ahead to employment data from Canada and the U.S., due later this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to a new high at 20,043.08, is up 10.82 points or 0.05% at 19,986.83 a little before noon.

Energy stocks are rising once again, riding on strong crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index is up 2.1%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is up 7.5%, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is climbing 4.2% and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is up 4.5%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 3%.

In the healthcare section, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is gaining nearly 6.5%, Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is up 6.2%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is climbing 4.5% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 4.6%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is surging up 3.1%.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) is gaining 1.6%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $56.7 million or $1.23 per share in the second quarter, compared with $11.9 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consumer discretionary shares BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are down 3.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are down 1.4 to 1.7%/

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed the value of building permits in Canada edged down 0.5% month-on-month to C$11.1 billion in April.

