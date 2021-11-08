Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; TSX Continues To Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market got off to a firm start Monday morning and recorded a fresh high in the process, riding on strong gains in healthcare and energy sections.

Several stocks from telecom, information technology and materials sections also moved higher.

The mood in the market is fairly bullish amid optimism about growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,573.23, is up 88.94 points or 0.41% at 21,544.76.

The Capped Healthcare Index is climbing 4.5%. Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) is soaring 20%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is surging up 11.5%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) are gaining 7.5%, 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is rising 2.5%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 5% and 4.75%, respectively. PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) is gaining 3.6%, while Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 1.3 to 2%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), up nearly 11%, is the top gainer in the Information Technology Index. Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Among materials section, Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is rising more than 8%. Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) are up 2 to 5%.

