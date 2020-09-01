Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; Technology, Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory in late morning trades on Tuesday after opening on a slightly weak note.

Information technology and energy stocks are up sharply. Consumer discretionary stocks are also faring well, while healthcare shares are exhibiting weakness. Financial, industrial and materials shares are mixed.

Data showing continued expansion in Canada's manufacturing activity, encouraging data from the U.S., Europe and China are contributing to the positive sentiment in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,462.73 in early trades, swiftly emerged into positive territory and rallied to 16.574.88. The index is up 60.44 points or 0.37% at 16,574.88 about a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Information Technology Index is rising about 2.5%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is up nearly 6%. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are gaining 3.75 to 4.5%. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are moving up 1 to 2.3%.

The Capped Energy Index is climbing 1.75%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), the biggest gainer in the index, is rising 7%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is up 3.5%, while Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc. (DOO.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are gaining 4.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GC.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are up 1.3 to 2.1%.

In the financial section, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) are up 1.5%, 3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) is down 1.7%.Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are down 0.3 to 1.2%.

On the economic front, Canada's manufacturing sector activity expanded for a second consecutive month in August thanks to improvement in market conditions following reopening of businesses.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1 in August 2020, up from 52.9 in the previous month. It was the steepest expansion in factory activity since August 2018.

