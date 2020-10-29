Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; Materials, Bank Stocks Moving Higher

(RTTNews) - After a marginal uptick in early trades and a subsequent fall into negative territory, Canadian stocks moved higher and the benchmark index was up around noon thanks to gains in materials and financial sections.

Energy stocks are down following another sharp drop in crude oil prices.

Concerns about growth due to rising coronavirus cases across the world continue to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 74.45 points or 0.48% at 15,661.02 around noon.

In the materials section, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) is soaring nearly 13%. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Fortuna Silver (FVI.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are up 1.7 to 5%.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) are among the notable gainers in the financial space. These stocks are up 1 to 1.6%.

Real estate stocks are in demand, riding on data showing a notable increase in Canadian building permits.

Firstservice Corp (FSV.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) are up 5% and 4.7%, respectively. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY.UN.TO), Boardwalk Real Estate (BEI.UN.TO), Northwest Healthcare (NWH.UN.TO) and Ricoan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO) are up 1 to 2.5%.

Energy stocks Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down more than 5.5%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) is decling nearly 4%, while Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 1.4 to 1.6%.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed the value of building permits in Canada increased by 17% in September to C$9.4 billion following a downwardly revised 1.4% increase in the previous month.

Average weekly earnings of Canadian non-farm payroll employees rose 7.9% in August after rising 8.7% a month earlier.

