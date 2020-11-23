Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory; Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory Monday morning after opening modestly higher amid continued optimism about a coronavirus vaccine arriving soon.

Even as worries about the surge in coronavirus cases across the world and lockdown restrictions continue to weigh, rising hopes about a vaccine is aiding global stocks over the past couple of weeks.

After positive updates from Pfizer and Moderna, there is something more to cheer on the vaccine front now, with AstraZeneca and Oxford University announcing that their vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 17,105.46, is currently up 40 points or 0.23% at 17,059.10.

Amid expectations energy demand will see an increase thanks to positive news on the vaccine front, crude oil futures are up this morning, triggering heavy buying in oil stocks. The Capped Energy Index is surging up nearly 4.25%.

Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is up nearly 8%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are rising 7 to 7.8%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are also up sharply.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are among the other major gainers this morning.

