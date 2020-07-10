Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory As Bank, Energy Stocks Move Higher

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent advance Friday morning, the Canadian stock market briefly fell into the red but recovered swiftly thanks to some brisk buying in financial, energy and healthcare sections.

Data showing a bigger than expected increase in employment in the month of June is aiding sentiment, while worries about rising coronavirus count in the U.S. and several other parts across the globe limit market's upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 73.16 points or 0.47% at 15,641.80 a few minutes before noon. Earlier, after edging down to a low of 15,546.30, the index rose to 15,660.94.

In the financial section, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Among energy stocks, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is rising nearly 7% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 4.2%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is surging up nearly 5%. Air Canada (AC.TO) is up 1.7% and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is moving up 1.7%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) are up 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) is up by about 4%. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $99.1 million after taking a $120.3-million non-cash impairment charge related to property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill due to the pandemic. The loss amounted to $4.01 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31 compared with a profit of $19.3 million or 76 cents per share a year earlier.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) is moving up more than 2% despite the company reporting a net loss of $26.5 million for the first quarter ended May 31, down from a net income of $16.2 million in the same quarter last year.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed employment in the country rose by 952,900 in June 2020, after rising 289,600 in May. Full-time employment was up by 488,100 in the month, compared to an increase of 219,400 a month earlier.

Meanwhile, unemployment rate fell to 12.3% in June 2020, from 13.7% a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.