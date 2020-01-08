Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory Around Noon

(RTTNews) - After opening on a mixed note, the Canadian stock market gained in strength Wednesday morning, led by gains in consumer staples, financial and information technology sections, and was fairly well placed in positive territory at noon.

Energy, materials and healthcare shares were down sharply, and a few stocks from consumer discretionary section were also down with notable losses.

The mood was a bit cautious amid concerns about tensions in the Middle East. Investors were digesting news of Iran's attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani last week.

Although Iran's action initially raised concerns about an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, reports saying the attack did not result in any casualties to Americans and that Iran was seeking to make a show of force without ramping up the conflict, helped ease fears about any major conflict for now.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 42.79 points, or 0.25%, at 17,210.85 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Materials Index was down 2.1% and the Energy Index shed about 1.6%. The Capped Healthcare Index declined 2.07%.

Consumer staples stock Cott Corp (BCB.TO) advanced more than 5%. The company announced Wednesday that, as part of its strategic planning process, it is evaluating certain strategic alternatives for S&D Coffee and Tea, including a sale of S&D, to transition Cott into a pure-play water solutions provider. S&D is the U.S. market leader in custom coffee roasting and the largest blender of iced teas for food service and convenience stores in the United States.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ATD.B.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Loblaw (L.TO), Weston George (WN.TO) and The North West Company Co (NWC.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%.

In the financial section, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) rallied nearly 3%. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Power Financial Corp (PWF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) were up 1 to 2%.

Among information technology shares, Lightspeed POS (LSPD.TO) and Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) gained nearly 3% each. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) gained 1 to 1.5%.

Among the stocks in the materials index, Alacer Gold (ASR.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Detour Gold (DGC.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) were down 3 to 6%.

Energy shares Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) declined 2 to 8%.

In the cannabis section, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined nearly 8% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) shed about 6%, while Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) were down 2 to 2.5%.

