Canadian Market Up In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly up in positive territory Thursday morning, riding on strong gains in information technology, industrial and utilities sections.

Financial, healthcare, energy and materials shares are somewhat subdued. Real estate, consumer staples, telecom and consumer discretionary shares are finding some support.

The mood is fairly positive amid continued optimism over coronavirus vaccine, and upbeat U.S. jobless claims data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 78.02 points or 0.45% at 17,436.23.

Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are up 5% and 4.2%, respectively, on fairly strong volumes. Among the other most actively traded stocks, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Telus Corporation (T.TO), Fortis (FTS.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$2.79 compared to C$2.84, a year ago. That beat expectations for adjusted earnings per share of $2.52. The stock is up by about 0.3%.

TD Bank Group (TD.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of C$5.14 billion or C$2.80 per share, up sharply from C$2.86 billion or C$1.54 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$1.60 per share, compared to C$1.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. The stock is down marginally.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down by about 2.7%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down 1% on profit taking after recent hefty gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.