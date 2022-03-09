Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday with investors picking up stocks amid slightly easing worries about inflation following a drop in commodity prices.

A sharp rebound by stocks in European markets is also supporting the uptick on Bay Street. Despite lingering worries about Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments that he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbor, appears to be aiding sentiment.

Technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials shares are the major gainers. Several stocks from utilities, consumer staples and industrials sections are also up with strong gains. Energy and materials shares are down on weak commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 285.32 points or 1.34% 21,517.35 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Information Technology Index is up 4%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring 11% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is climbing up 9%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) are up 4 to 6%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 3.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are gaining 2 to 5.3%.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is surging up 3.1%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), up 8.5%, is the top gainer in the section. Magna International (MG.TO) is gaining 5%, Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO) is advancing 3.25% and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is rising 3%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) are up 2.5 to 3%.

The Capped Financials Index is gaining nearly 2%. Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are up 2 to 3%.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down more than 4%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 2.3 to 3.2%.

Materials stocks Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Osisko Mining Corp (OSK.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

