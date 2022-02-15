Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Technology, Healthcare Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent mild retreat from higher levels, the Canadian market is steady in late morning trade on Tuesday with stocks from several sectors moving up on strong buying support.

Healthcare, technology, consumer discretionary and industrials shares are among the prominent gainers. Energy stocks are down on weak crude oil prices. Materials shares are also mostly subdued.

The mood is fairly positive amid easing geopolitical tensions following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 94.10 points or 0.44% at 21,446.61 about half an hour before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is climbing 2.85%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is surging up 5.3%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is gaining 4.7%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is rising 3.2%, Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is higher by about 2.5% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing nearly 2%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are gaining 1.8%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

The Capped Information Technology Index is up 1.3%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are gaining 6.75% and 6%, respectively. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) areup 3 to 5%.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is up 2.3%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is up 5.8% and Magna International (MG.TO) is climbing nearly 3%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) both are gaining 1.8%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) is up 4.5%. The company reported net income $1,249 million for the year 2021 compared to $748 million in prior year

The Capped Industrials Index is rising 1.7%. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is up 6.2%, Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is gaining 5.6%, Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) is up 4.2%, Lion Electric (LEV.TO) is moving up 4% and Air Canada (AC.TO) is up nearly 4%.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

In the materials section, Capstone Mining (CS.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Seabridge (SEA.TO) are down 3 to 3.3%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada decreased to 103,694 units in December of 2021 from 117,378 units a month earlier.

