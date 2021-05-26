Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Healthcare, Energy Stocks Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday, amid continued optimism about global economic recovery.

Strong results from Bank of Montreal and firm gold prices are also aiding sentiment.

Healthcare, energy, materials and consumer discretionary stocks are among the prominent gainers. Several shares from industrials, consumer staples and information technology sections are also notably higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared to a new high at 19,763.67, is up 170.01 points or 0.87% at 19,734.13.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported second-quarter net income of C$1.30 billion, higher than last year's C$689 million. Earnings per share were C$1.91, an increase from C$1.00 last year. The company made a provision of C$60 million for credit losses, compared to C$1.12 billion last year. The bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.06 per share on paid-up common shares for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The stock is up nearly 1%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are scheduled to announce their earnings Thursday morning.

Among healthcare stocks, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is surging up 8.5% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 7.2%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) both are up 4.2%, while Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are gaining 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Energy stocks Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are up 3.2% and 3%, respectively. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are gaining 1.3 to 2.1%.

In the materials section, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is rising more than 6%, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) is gaining 4%, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is up 3.2% and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) is up 3%. Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Alamas Gold (AGI.TO) are also up sharply.

