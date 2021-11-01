Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory a little past noon on Monday, led by strong gains in healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary and information technology sections.

Positive cues from European and the U.S. markets and data showing an expansion in Canadian manufacturing activity are aiding sentiment.

Data released by Markit Economics showed Canada's manufacturing activity expanded in October, with the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI going up to 57.7, from 57 in the prior month. October's score is the highest reading since last March.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 180.71 points or 0.86% at 21,217.78 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is climbing 3.5%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) are gaining 4 to 5.3%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Well Health Technologies Corp (WELL.TO) are up 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

The Energy Index is rising 2.5%. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is surging up 5%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are gaining 2 to 3.4%.

In the information technology space, Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star. Golden Star Resources shares are soaring nearly 18%.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) reported adjusted EBITDA of $70.9 million for the third-quarter, compared to the third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $69.8 million. The stock is down nearly 4%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (CMMC.TO) has reported third-quarter net income of $25.8 million, or $0.08 per share. The stocks is hovering around its previous closing price.

