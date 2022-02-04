Canadian Market Up Firmly As Energy, Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Despite weak jobs data, the Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Friday morning, led by strong gains in energy, healthcare, technology and materials sectors.

Nasdaq's rebound following strong quarterly earnings update from Amazon has lifted technology stocks, while energy stocks are rising thanks to firm crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,334.34, is up 175.05 points or 0.84% at 21,269.06.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are gaining 4 to 6%.

The Information Technology Index is up 2.1%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) is soaring more than 9% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is up nearly 9%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

The Capped Materials index is up nearly 1.5%. Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up more than 2.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are gaining 4.5 to 6%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy shed 200,100 jobs in January of 2022, following an upwardly revised 78,600 gain in December 2021. It was the first decline in employment since May of 2021.

Full time employment in the country decreased by 82,700 in January, while part-time employment decreased by 117,400 in the month.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.5% in January from an upwardly revised 6% in the previous month.

Average hourly earnings in Canada increased to C$ 31.22 in December 2021 over the previous month.

A report from Richard Ivey School of Business said the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rebounded to 50.7 in January 2022 from 45 in the previous month.

