Canadian Market Turns Weak, Set To Snap 10-session Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - After ten straight days of gains, the Canadian market is down in negative territory Wednesday afternoon, weighed down by losses in healthcare, technology, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors.

Several stocks from industrials, financials and consumer staples sectors are also notably lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 25,779.22 earlier in the session, was down 173.13 points or 0.66% at 25,882.50 a little while ago.

Worries about U.S. fiscal deficit, the impasse in Ukraine peace talks and a lack of progress on the trade front render the mood cautious.

ATS Corporation, Premium Brands Holdings, CAE Inc., Cargojet, Novagold, Shopify Inc, Methanex, BRP Inc., Onex Corp and Bausch Health Companies are down 3 to 6%.

Russel Metals, Boralex, Gfl Environmental, TransAlta Corp, Manulife Financial and Finning International are among the several other notable losers.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares are soaring 23% after the company reported adjusted net income or $32 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the fourth-quarter, compared with an adjusted net income attributed to shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Ngex Minerals is soaring 18%. G Mining Ventues is gaining 7%, while Aya Gold & 6.Silver and Dundee Precious Metals are up 6.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

Denison Mines, Orla Mining, International Petroleum, Wesdome Gold Mines, Lundin Gold, Torex Gold Resource, Advantage Oil & Gas and Agnico Eagle Mines are also up with strong gains.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the House Price Index in Canada decreased by 0.6% year-over-year in April from 0.1% in March of 2025, marking the largest slowdown since January 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.