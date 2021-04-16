Canadian Market Swinging Between Gains And Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent retreat into negative territory, the Canadian stock market moved higher again Friday morning, and is up with modest gains about an hour past noon.

Materials shares are finding support, while energy and technology stocks are a bit weak. Stocks from other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

Optimism about economic recovery amid fairly upbeat economic data aids sentiment, while concerns about rising coronavirus cases and slowdown in vaccination rollout limit market's upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up slightly at 19,323.30 nearly an hour past noon. Earlier, after advancing to 19,380.68 in opening trades, the index slid to a low of 19,293.78.

Materials shares Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) are up 7.2% and 7.5%, respectively. Cascades Inc (CAS.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 6%.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 1.4 to 2.8%.

In the technology section, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is down 5.5%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is declining 3.7% and Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) is down 2.2%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are also notably lower.

Data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada decreased to -0.4% in February from 4% in January.

Another data showed new motor vehicles sales in the country rose to 119,000 in February, after coming in at 96,475 in the previous month.

According to another report from Statistics Canada, Canadian investors acquired $10.5 billion of foreign securities in February, continuing a trend of net purchases that began in May last year. Meanwhile, foreign investment in Canadian securities reached $8.5 billion, led by strong acquisitions of Canadian shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.