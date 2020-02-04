Canadian Market Surging Higher On Widespread Buying

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up sharply in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, extending early gains, thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

A firm trend in global markets amid hopes the Chinese central bank would provide additional stimulus to boost the country's economy, and a rebound in crude oil prices set up a firm start for the market.

Shares from energy, healthcare, information technology, industrial, financial and consumer discretionary sections are up with impressive gains. A few stocks from consumer staples section too have moved up sharply.

Materials shares are weak, tracking lower gold prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 160.37 points, or 0.91%, at 17,540.13.

In the healthcare space, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) are up 7% and 6.5%, respectively. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 5.2% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising 2.7%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is gaining about 2.35% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is up 1.75%. Extendicare (EXE.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are up 1.3 to 3.5%.

Energy stocks Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are gaining 1 to 3.2%.

In the industrial space, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is soaring 10%. SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) is gaining about 6% after the company said its subsidiary has bagged four new orders. Air Canada (AC.TO) is gaining 5.2% and Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO) is up 5%. Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) are also up sharply.

In the financial space, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), Fairfax Financial Holding (FFH.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

