News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Subdued In Lackluster Trade

April 08, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent marginal upmove, Canadian stocks retreated Monday morning with investors largely making cautious moves amid a lack of triggers.

Healthcare and energy stocks are weak, while a few stocks from consumer discretionary, financials and industrials sectors are up in positive territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 22,178.67 after advancing to 22,309.69, was down 12.01 points or 0.05% at 22,252.37 a little while ago.

In the healthcare sector, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is down 4.7%. Tilray is gaining about 1%.

Energy stocks Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 1 to 2.3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), IGM Financial (IGM.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), gaining between 0.5 to 1.2%, are faring well in the financials sector.

Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), up 2.3%, is the top gainer in the Industrials Index. Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is up 2.1%, while Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) both are up nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.