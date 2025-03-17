Canadian Market Stays Firm, Set To End On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon and looks well on course to the day's session on a bright note. Energy, materials and real estate stocks are among the prominent gainers.

Several stocks from healthcare, financials, technology and consumer discretionary sectors are also notably higher.

Investors, closely following the developments on the geopolitical front, are looking ahead to central bank meetings for further direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 247.92 points or 1.01% at 24,801.31 with about an hour to go for the closing bell.

B2Gold Corp., Canopy Growth Corporation, Gran Tierra Energy, First Majestic Silver, Hudbay Minerals, New Gold, Whitecap Resources and AtkinsRealis are up 4 to 8.5%.

Ivanhoe Mines, Tilray, Organigram Holdings, Seabridge Gold, Oceanagold, Sandstorm Gold, Ballard Power Systems, Bombardier, MAG Silver, Ero Copper, Brookfield Infrastructure, Endeavour Mining and Equinox Gold are up 2.7 to 4%.

Westshore Terminals is down 5.5% and Corus Entertainment is declining 5.2%. New Flyer Industries, Lundin Gold, Mattr Corp., AltaGas, Superior Plus, Baush Health Companies, Interfor, Loblaw Companies and Canada Goose Holdings are down 1 to 3%.

Data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada decreased to 229,000 units in February from 239,000 units in January.

