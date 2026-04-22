Canadian Market Stays Firm Despite Coming Off Early Highs

(RTTNews) - After a firm start and a subsequent good move further up north thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump extending the ceasefire with Iran, the Canadian market pared some gains on Wednesday.

The U.S. President said in a post on the Truth Social that the U.S. would hold off on attacking Iran until their leasers "come up with a unified proposal."

Dismissing Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless," Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the U.S. blockade is lifted.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 34,112.76 earlier in the session, was up 127.45 points or 0.37% at 33,935.75 a few minutes past noon.

Communications and materials stocks posted strong gains. A few stocks from energy, healthcare and technology sectors also posted impressive gains. Consumer staples stocks showed weakness.

Among major gainers, Tilray soared 13.3% and Ballard Power Systems surged 12.5%.

Rogers Communications jumped more than 11%. The company reported a net income of $550 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $280 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the latest quarter was $550 million, compared with $543 million a year ago.

Ivanhoe Mines, Silvercorp Metals, Ensign Energy Services, Teck Resources, First Majestic Silver, Enerflex, Iamgold, New Flyer Industries, Canopy Growth, Cameco, Northland Power, B2Gold Corp, Hudbay Minerals, Aurora Cannabis and Fortuna Silver Mines gained 3%-6.3%.

Altus shed 5.6%. BRP Inc., Thomson Reuters, Bombardier, Air Canada, Empire Company, Canada Goose Holdings, Bausch Health Companies, Canfor and Nutrien lost 1%-3.4%.

Metro Inc. shares drifted down by about 3%. Metro Inc. reported net earnings of $246.6 million for the second quarter of its current fiscal, up 12.1% and adjusted net earnings of $236.5 million, up 4.4% compared to a year ago.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the house price index in Canada decreased to -0.2% in March from 0.3% in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.