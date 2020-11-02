Canadian Market Stays Firm After Solid Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market remains in positive territory in late afternoon trades on Monday, led by gains in healthcare, industrial and utilities sections.

A few top stocks from information technology, consumer staples and energy sectors are also notably higher, as the mood in the market is positive thanks to fairly encouraging Canadian manufacturing sector data.

Stronger than expected expansion in manufacturing activity in the U.S., euro zone and China in the month of October lifted stocks in the U.S, European and Asian markets, respectively, setting up a steady start for the Canadian market this morning.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened more than 100 points up at 15,684.23, advanced to 15,706.20 subsequently, and was 120.65 points or 0.77% at 15,701.29 about half an hour before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up by about 3%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising more than 8.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is up nearly 8% and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is gaining about 5%.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 1.8 to 2.1%.

Among the gainers in the industrial space, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) and Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO) are rising 3 to 5%.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Transcontinental Inc (TCL.A.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Among Utilities stocks, Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO), Hydro One (H.TO) and Algonquin Power and Utilities (AQN.TO) are gaining 1 to 3.5%.

Technology stocks Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KX.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) are up 1.8 to 2.5%.

In the financial section, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is up nearly 6.5%.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Great West Lifeco (GWO.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are up 1 to 3%, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO( adn Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are down marginally.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), up 4.5%, is the top gainer in the Capped Energy Index. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is up 3.1%, while Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are gaining 2 to 3.5%.

Materials shares IamGold Corp (IMG.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO0 are gaining 2.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is down by about 0.4%. Yamana announced it has agreed to acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill from Monarch Gold Corp. through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million.

On the economic front, the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI reading came in at 55.5 for the month of October 2020, easing from 56.0 a month earlier. Still, the latest reading pointed to the fourth consecutive expansion in factory activity. Output rose at the fastest pace since August 2018 while new orders increased at a slightly slower rate than September's 27-month high, the survey noted.

