Canadian Market Stays Firm After Bright Start; Technology Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which pared some gains after a bright start, moved higher again subsequently and was up firmly in positive territory in late morning trades on Wednesday.

Information technology stocks are up sharply, tracking Nasdaq gains. Several stocks from consumer staples and telecom stocks are also up with strong gains. Healthcare stocks are down for a second straight day, while financial, materials, energy and industrial shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The overall mood remains positive. Investors are looking ahead to the outcome of the presidential election in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 140.34 points or 0.88% at 16,079.49 about an hour before noon. The index touched a high of 16,095.90 after opening at 16,046.39.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the country's merchandise exports and imports both rose by 1.5% in the month of September.

Canada's merchandise trade deficit widened slightly from $3.2 billion in August to $3.3 billion in September, the data showed.

The Capped Information Technology Index is climbing 3.25%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) tops the list of gainers, surging up 4.75%. Absolute Software Corporation (ABST.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are up 3 to 4.2%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) are also up sharply.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A.TO) shares are up more than 3%. The company announced that it has been selected by VIA Rail Canada to help the national passenger rail service continue its journey of improvements in customer experience. CGI will assist in implementing an innovative reservation system as a first step toward helping the company create an integrated travel experience.

Consumer staples shares Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Primo Water Corporation (PRMW.TO), The North West Company (NWC.To), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) and Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) are up 1.7 to 2.7%.

In the telecom section, Telus Corp (T.TO) is up nearly 2%, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Wuebecor (QBR.B.TO) are both up 1.75%, and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) is advancing 1.6%, while Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) is up with a gain of 1.1%.

TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO) reported third-quarter EBITDA of $256 million compared to $249 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock is down marginally.

Enbridge Inc.'s (ENB.TO) shares are gaining more than 3%. The company's board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

