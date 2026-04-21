Canadian Market Slips In Cautious Trade; Materials Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - After a slightly flat start, the Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped into negative territory on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in the materials sector. Energy stocks gained in some strength, limiting market's downside.

The mood in the market remained cautious with investors weighing the prospects of another round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran this week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 356.93 points or 1.04% at 34,003.10 a little while ago.

The two-week Iran-U.S. ceasefire ends on Wednesday. According to reports, Pakistan is pressing ahead with the groundwork for a second round of talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad as a fragile ceasefire hung in the balance, even though it remained unclear whether Tehran would send a delegation.

In an interview with CNBC this morning, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to "end up with a great deal" with Tehran but indicated the military is ready to resume bombing Iran when the ceasefire expires on Wednesday.

The Materials Capped Index slipped 3.7%. G Mining Ventures, Novagold Resources, Perpetua Resources, Aris Mining Corporation, Iamgold Corp., Lundin Gold, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, Lundin Mining, Equinox Gold Corp. and Ssr Mining lost 5%-7.5%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies, Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sienna Senior Living lost 1.4%, 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. is down 2.5%. The company said it has signed a scheme implementation deed to acquire Wallbridge Gilbert Aztec or WGA, an engineering and project management consultancy based in Australia and New Zealand. The proposed acquisition would add WGA's 800 professionals and expand AtkinsRéalis' presence in Australian infrastructure and key end-markets such as Defence and Power & Renewables.

Energy stocks Athabasca Oil Corp., Cenovus Energy, Vermilion Energy, Tamarack Valley Energy, International Petroleum Corporation, Whitecap Resources and Baytex Energy gained 1.3%-2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.