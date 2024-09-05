Canadian Market Slightly Weak In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is slightly lower in early afternoon trades on Thursday with stocks from consumer discretionary, industrials and technology sectors reeling under selling pressure.

Investors are digesting the latest batch of Canadian and U.S. economic data. The mood remains cautious amid concerns about the outlook for growth and uncertainty about the pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 22.80 points or 0.1% at 23,017.96 a little while ago.

Data from Statistics Canada said labour productivity of Canadian businesses edged down 0.2% in the second quarter, after a 0.3% decline in the previous quarter.

The S&P Global Canada Composite PMI edged up to 47.8 in August 2024 from 47.0 in July, but remained in contraction in private sector activity for the third consecutive month.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global Canada Services PMI rose slightly to 47.8 in August 2024, up from 47.3 in July, signaling a slower but still pronounced contraction in the services sector, marking the third consecutive month of decline.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are down 2 to 3%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO) is down nearly 2%. Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) are lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA.TO) is soaring more than 13%. Frontera Energy Corporation (FEC.TO) is gaining nearly 11%. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW.TO) is up 9.5%, while North West Company (NWC.TO) is rising 7.5%.

Lundin Gold (LUG.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) and TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO) are gaining 1 to 3.3%.

